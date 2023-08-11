Star cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur

Director: Anil Sharma

Producers: Anil Sharma

Gadar 2 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Gadar is an emotion and the all-time blockbuster has made its name registered in the record books of the Indian box office several years back. So, to touch such a film for a sequel, which has a huge legacy, was always a daring thing to do. But director Anil Sharma did it, and so far, he won’t regret his decision.

Yes, Gadar 2 managed to garner all the attention it deserved due to the goodwill of part 1. In fact, the craze has been unprecedented among the audience, especially in B and C centres. To be very honest, the trailer and all the revamped versions of old Gadar classic songs have received average responses from viewers, but that doesn’t really matter here. There’s nostalgia attached to the film and the character of Tara Singh, due to which the advance booking has been earth-shattering.

Advertisement

So, irrespective of the content, it looked like a bonafide blockbuster to me and a celebration for Gadar fans.

Gadar 2 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As reported by us in advance booking stories, Gadar 2 has already amassed a hefty collection and is set for a humongous opening day. Even multiplex chains have joined the party, while single screens are already erupting like volcanoes. To share my own experience, this mass entertainer had around 60% occupancy for an 8:30 am show in a Cinepolis theatre. Most of the attendees were middle-aged, so it’s clear that Gadar fans will give at least one chance to the sequel.

Talking about the positives of Gadar 2, the film is enjoying a massive advance booking not just for the opening day but for the entire weekend. So, there are chances that the 100 crore mark will be crossed by Sunday itself. Not to forget, there’s a holiday on Tuesday, providing more boost at ticket windows. Considering the patriotic backdrop, the Sunny Deol starrer will be the first choice of moviegoers on Independence Day. During the first 5 days, the film would do enough business to get a success tag at the Indian box office. Yes, there’s competition in the form of OMG 2, but that film has an adult certification and won’t eat up in Anil Sharma‘s film business. Other than that, this Gadar sequel has an open run for two weeks until Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 releases on the 25th of August.

Coming to the negatives of Gadar 2, the film falls flat when it comes to content. It’s just the euphoria of Tara Singh, and after the Independence Day holiday, a sharp decline would be seen. No doubt, collections are going to be huge, but a golden opportunity has been missed to turn a firecracker into a dynamite. Considering the pre-release buzz, the film had a huge potential to create history, but it won’t be happening now.

Gadar 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Gadar 2 got a perfect platform to do something unimaginable and go past the milestone of 300 crores or more, but the content isn’t just backing it up. After the hoopla during the extended weekend, the film won’t be able to rake in much. It is expected to earn between 150-170 crores at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Movie Review: Not A Sunny Deol Film & It’s Only 2 Decades Late With The Release, Should’ve Released In The Next Week Of Part 1 With The Kind Of Efforts It Has Got From The Filmmaker

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News