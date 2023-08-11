Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Aarush Sharma & Pavan Malhotra

Director: Amit Rai

Producers: Aruna Bhatia, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde

OMG 2 Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

A lot has been written and said about this OMG – Oh My God sequel. Sadly, most of the time, it was only for negative reasons. Be it Paresh Rawal dropping out of the project, censor board controversy or a high voltage clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the film has been surrounded by not-so-good reasons.

Despite being a sequel to a super successful film, OMG 2 failed to create a massive buzz around itself. Yes, for the longest time, the censor board granting an ‘Adults only’ certificate along with 27 cuts caught some attention, but the film failed to capitalise on it. There were no promotions or any extra marketing efforts. It seems that the makers and Akshay Kumar have been confident about the content, so there was no movement at all from the team during the pre-release phase. Even the trailer gave a vibe of a niche kind of subject.

Advertisement

As the buzz was missing, the advance booking reports were dull for the opening day, and it became clear that the film was a totally word-of-mouth-dependent affair.

OMG 2 Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

While the advance booking for the opening day wasn’t that great, the film has a decent start. In fact, in some centres, the occupancy is really good. A couple of days back, a start of just 5-6 crores was predicted by many, but that’s not the case, as this OMG sequel has scored with over-the-counter ticket sales.

Talking about the positives, OMG 2 is enjoying highly favourable feedback from the ticket-buying audience. So after a decent start, there’s a scope of big jumps over the weekend. Yes, there’s a mammoth competitor in the form of Gadar 2, but amid its euphoria, this Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer will have a run of its own with a set targeted audience. Just like there’s no stopping Gadar 2 in B and C centres, the OMG sequel will work in A centres. Till the release of Dream Girl 2, it has a kind of open run.

Now coming to the negatives, OMG 2 has found itself in a restricted position due to its ‘A’ certification. So the family crowd will be majorly missed, taking away a considerable chunk of business. Also, the film deals with a taboo subject and it has limitations of its own. Another point is Gadar 2 is facing occupancy issues, and some exhibitors might adjust their shows by lowering the count of this Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer.

OMG 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, OMG 2 has some limitations, but the powerful content will help it in doing all the talking. The film will show legs and emerge as a dark horse amid Gadar 2’s craze. For Akshay Kumar, it’s another success story in the making with his Independence Day weekend releases (after Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold and Mission Mangal) and a much-needed comeback after a string of flops.

OMG 2 is expected to earn 90-110 crores at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Review: Sunny Deol’s Comeback Film (In An Unofficial Cameo) Is A Celebration… That Won’t Last For More Than 5 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News