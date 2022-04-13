Star cast: Thalapathy Vijay (& his swag), Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh & Ankur Ajit Vikal

Advertisement

Director: Nelson

Producers: Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures)

Beast (Raw) Box Office Review: Expectations

Thalapathy Vijay is arguably the biggest star of Tamil cinema right now. I enjoyed his work in Master as it was a dose of wholesome entertainment. So when the posters, songs and trailer were of Beast (Raw in Hindi) unveiled, my excitement got to the next level. It got icing on the cake when the makers announced it to be Vijay’s first-ever pan Indian film. Till this point, I was damn excited!

Things went downhill (not just for me but for all Vijay fans in the Hindi belt) when no efforts were seen to promote the film in Hindi. It has been worse on distribution level as till yesterday night, shows were still getting listed on Bookmyshow for advance booking.

So, even though Thalapathy Vijay is a known phenomenon among a good chunk of the Hindi audience, no active promotions from the team and royal ignorance towards the Hindi belt has worsened things from the box office perspective as far as opening day or weekend is concerned. Honestly speaking, a majority of moviegoers in the Hindi belt isn’t even aware of this film’s arrival or its Hindi title.

Advertisement

All these things give vibes of a passable affair. But is it turning the game with its content and making its place to shine at the box office? Well, keep reading to know more.

Beast (Raw) Box Office Review: Impact

As mentioned above, low awareness among the Hindi audience has definitely affected the film a lot as occupancy has been low today. But what’s good is that, for Thalapathy Vijay fans, the film is a true feast as it’s his one-man show. Thalapathy has delivered what his fans were expecting from him.

The word-of-mouth among audiences in mass belts is decent, so that’s good news for makers. But is it enough to make it another Pushpa at the box office? Definitely not!

Remember, there’s a monster awaiting to compete in the form of KGF Chapter 2, which also caters to the mass audience. Its advance booking is already on an exceptional level, and to fight such a phenomenon, the content needs to be extraordinary and not just decent.

In many theatres, as per Bookmyshow, shows for Beast have been lowered and replaced by KGF Chapter 2 from tomorrow onwards. Exhibitors are damn confident about KGF 2, and things aren’t looking that bright for Thalapathy Vijay’s film at the box office. Things could have been much different if there wasn’t any clash.

Beast (Raw) Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Beast is a decent mass entertainer and could have been a good success if arrived solo. But as of now, it is threatened by KGF Chapter 2. Considering the hype of Yash starrer, Vijay’s film will suffer badly even if the former turns out to be a decent product. And if KGF 2 manages to deliver more than expected, Vijay’s film will disappear just what Thanos’ snap did to half of the universe!

To sum it up, no marketing efforts and bad release timing has landed Beast in an unfortunate situation. The film will earn between 10-15 crores with its Hindi version, and a lot depends on how KGF Chapter 2 turns out to be.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Result Of Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ Out! If Pushpa Was ‘Fire’, RRR Was ‘Wildfire’, Yash Led Film Looks Like A ‘Volcano’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube