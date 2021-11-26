Star cast: Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Mahima Makwana, Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe & others.

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Producers: Salman Khan

Antim Box Office Review: Expectations

The film is an official remake of the 2018 Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. Ever since the remake was announced, everyone was quite excited to see how Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma would portray a bit unusual roles. When we learnt that Mahesh Manjrekar is handling the film, a guarantee of good emotional content was assured.

Just like most of the Bollywood films, this one too faced a delay in completion but got wrapped up in a quick time. Delay didn’t affect much as the film wasn’t a project which had big money riding on it. During promotions too, the film was smartly presented and kept low. Even though the film was said to be shouldered by Aayush, Salman’s name did create a good pre-release buzz. And as we all know, when Salman’s name gets attached, good numbers are expected at the box office.

Antim Box Office Review: Impact

This crime drama isn’t a total copy-paste of Mulshi Pattern, and it works in both ways- negative and positive. For those who have watched Mulshi Pattern, this film might disappoint as the raw story and screenplay have been ‘Bollywoodised’ in many places. However, if you haven’t watched the OG one, this definitely deserves your watch.

Aayush Sharma has improved a lot and steals the show here. Salman has taken a backseat and has given complete control to Aayush in the film. The trick looks to be working brilliantly as people are flocking theatres by seeing Salman’s name, and coming out praising Aayush’s performance. The best example is Bandra’s Gaiety theatre, which put a houseful board on a day prior to release.

Antim Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Antim has things working in its favour. It has more scope at the box office as Satyameva Jayate 2 is working mostly in single screens with mixed word-of-mouth. Another advantage is that the film has a story with a backdrop of Maharashtra, thus giving it an edge over other releases in the state from the box office point of view.

The only worry is the 50% occupancy rule in the states like Maharashtra. As of now, it looks like the film will comfortably make a lifetime in the range of 75-80 crores.

