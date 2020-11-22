Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda, who recently featured in the Telugu comedy drama, Middle Class Melodies, has opened up about the sibling rivalry he shares with his superstar brother Vijay Deverakonda. So what did he say? Well, scroll down and you will get the answer.

Anand revealed that the brothers are more friends than siblings but said there is rivalry between them when it comes to sports.

Anand Deverakonda said, “Except in sports, we don’t have any kind of rivalry. We get along very well. We are more friends than brothers. But when it comes to playstation games or cricket, volleyball or badminton — we go all out and try to beat each other.”

The actor’s brotherly love is evident from the recent stand Anand Deverakonda took for Vijay when Gulshan Devaiah passed a sarcastic comment at him on social media. Gulshan commented on an interview clip of Vijay writing “I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi (sic).”

Replying to this, Anand Deverakonda advised Devaiah to understand the context before he makes any personal comments about the person. He wrote, “Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media (sic).”

Anand Deverakonda is back on screen in the new Telugu comedy-drama, “Middle Class Melodies”. This Vinod Ananthoju directorial also stars Varsha Bollamma. It released on Amazon Prime Videos recently.

