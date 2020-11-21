Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in leading roles we finally were informed with the release date of Adipurush. On 7.11am yesterday, team of the film took to Twitter to share the special release date announcement poster of the film & that’s a part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

Directed by Om Raut, the film will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage. Take the poll below in order to add your hype about the film.

Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage. pic.twitter.com/KkxZvIUxNx — T-Series (@TSeries) November 19, 2020

Polls How much did you like Aadipurush Release Date Announcement Poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Adipurush Poster Ft. Saif Ali Khan’s Announcement On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is creating a massive buzz across the country and adding more to the hype Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif will be playing the baddie Lankesh in the mythology drama. Yesterday, the makers even revealed a new poster while announcing Saif’s part. Now, the poster has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

The poster for Saif Ali Khan is similar to Prabhas’ one but with a darker theme. Set in blue, it features the mighty Ravana, also known as Lankesh at the top of it. This is a hint towards what Saif will be representing in the magnum opus. How much did you like the poster? Rate below.

Prabhas’ Adipurush Announcement Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Prabhas has made quite a huge fanbase for himself outside the South diaspora as well, thanks to the magnum opus Baahubali. In that case, when the announcement of Adipurush, with Prabhas in the lead and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut Helming it, came in, it was a huge affair. The announcement poster has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype section?’. Scroll down to see the poster and also don’t forget to vote.

Advertisement

Partnering with Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, Om Raut is all set to make a 3D visual adaptation of the Indian epic. Adipurush will star Prabhas as the titular character. The poster that released yesterday has many cryptic notes. One of which is the presence of the two Indian gods. Lord Shiva and Hanuman make a major part of this catchy poster.

Have a look at the poster and don’t forget to add the vote:

The magnum opus is in its pre-production stage. As per reports, Prabhas’ Adipurush will go on floors in 2021 and is set for a release in 2022. Further updates are awaited. Take the poll and help us decide the hype of the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!