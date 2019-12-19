Tollywood Star Ram Charan Soon To Don The Hat Of Wildlife Photographer For A Good Cause

Telugu actor Ram Charan has taken to wildlife photography. He will be soon showcasing his photography skills at a gala in aid of World Wildlife Fund, called “Wildest Dreams”.

“Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this event,” Ram Charan said.

Eminent wildlife photographers including Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar will create awareness and educate people through their photography display.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently wooed his fans when he shook a leg with superstar Salman Khan at “Dabangg 3” promotional event here.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film “RRR“.

Talking about RRR, Ram in the film will be seen opposite the gorgeous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The film also stars the dashing Jr.NTR in lead.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju, while Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

The film also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

“RRR” is being helmed by SS Rajamouli and will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

