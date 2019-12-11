SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR‘ starring NTR and Ram Charan in the leads alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian film. RRR is a period drama that gives a fictional twist to the lives of the legendary characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

According to the latest update team RRR will be shooting in Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) for a few days. The team has flown down to Vizag and the fans too have witnessed the same and going gaga over it.

It has been a phenomenal year for everyone in the team of RRR with 70% of the shoot already completed. It was exactly a year ago that they started shooting for the film and ever since it’s being awaited by the fans.

Recently, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody has joined the stellar cast of RRR.

RRR is produced by D.V.V. Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner. All set to hit the screens in 2020, the movie is going to have a theatrical release in 10 Languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!