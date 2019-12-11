Panipat Box Office (Overseas): Arjun Kapoor Starrer Performs Below Expectations

Panipat Box Office (Overseas): Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer film Panipat hasn’t done well at the domestic Box Office as it is yet to touch 25 crores mark. The film opened on a low note but it just couldn’t take the right leap in the weekend and even failed to remain rock steady on the weekdays.

The fate of Panipat is no different even Overseas, as it has failed to make a strong impact even there. The Ashutosh Gowariker directed historic film has managed to earn just 5.97 crores at the Overseas from its key markets in the first weekend.

Here’s how it has collected in some of the major markets:

USA + Canada: $ 319k

UAE + GCC [incl Thu]: $ 273k

UK: $ 66k

ANZ + Fiji: $ 75k

Panipat is clearly underperforming amongst the audience. The film has been made on a huge budget and with its ongoing collection trends will certainly lead to the makers incurring heavy losses.

The film might collect even less than Ashutosh Gowariker’s last outing, Mohenjo Daro which too was a box office dud.

Meanwhile, Mohnish Bahl claims his role in Panipat has been garnering a lot of praise and says it is a great feeling to witness one’s work being appreciated.

Mohnish plays Nanasaheb Peshwa in the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. The film is about the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, on January 14, 1761.

“It is a great feeling to see such praises coming my way. Panipat was an amazing film to work on. I had a great time shooting with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Padmini Kolhapure,” Mohnish said.

In the film, Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who leads the Marathas against Abdali, essayed by Sanjay Dutt. Kriti is cast as Sadashiv’s wife Parvati Bai.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to share screen space with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) but I’m glad to work with Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker), who is a phenomenal director, and also (Ashutosh’s wife and the film’s producer) Sunita Gowariker, who is a great human being,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!