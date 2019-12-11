Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Feelings For Saif Ali Khan Were Discovered By THIS Superstar

Kareena Kapoor’s love story with Saif Ali Khan was a rather unconventional one. While many spoke about the huge age gap between the couple, the two never let people’s opinion decide their love for each other. And now, during her recent media interaction during the HT Leadership Summit, Kareena has finally opened up about how the sparks began between her and Bollywood’s Nawab and who was the first person to know about it!

Speaking about the same, Bebo has revealed that it was actually her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar who first got to know about her feelings for Saif Ali Khan. Being her goofy self, Bebo spiiled the beans saying that feelings began blooming between her and Saif during their shooting days of Tashan which also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Kareena has said, “Truly, everything began in those days.” To this an amused Akshay broke into a laugh and said, “It was on the grounds that Saif’s room was just next to my room.”

For those living under the rock, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting after a gap of almost 7 years for a full length feature film, Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles alongside Akki and Bebo. The film is a comedy drama that takes a different route towards an issue as sensitive as surrogacy.

