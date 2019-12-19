Thalaivar169: Dhanush & Rajinikanth To Collaborate For The Second Time; Son-In-Law To Bankroll His Film?

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth happens to be in talks all over following the trailer release of his much-anticipated film Darbar. The star actor has been garnering phenomenal response for his character as a ‘Bad Cop’ in the trailer.

The actor who is fondly known as Thalaivar, recently kickstarted his next project which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168. The film is being helmed by Siruthai Siva.

Now, as per multiple reports, there are chances that Rajinikanth’s next i.e #Thalaivar169 may be bankrolled by his son in law and actor, Dhanush. The film will be co-produced Kalaipuli S Thaanu under the banner of Wunderbar films & V creations.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, but if everything falls into place then it will be for the second time where Rajinikanth and Dhanush will be teaming up for a project. Rajinikanth and Dhanush had earlier teamed for former’s 2018 released Kaala which was bankrolled by Dhanush.

Talking about Dhanush, the multiple-time National awards winning star, who was last seen on the big screen in Vetrimaran’s Asuran, will next be seen in Pattas. Dhanush’s Pattas is been helmed by R S Durai Senthilkumar and is bankrolled by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thayagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films.

As a part of his character, Dhanush had undergone training of various martial arts to give complete justice to his role.

The film revolves around a martial art that was present even before Kalaripayattu.

Pattas has Dhanush in dual roles as the superstar will be seen playing the role of both father and son. The Dhanush starrer has Sneha and Mehreen Pirazada as the film’s leading ladies. The music for the film is been composed of Vivek-Mervin.

Pattas will hit big screens on 16th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!