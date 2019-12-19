Himesh Reshammiya On The Remix Of Happy Hardy And Heer’s Song Teri Meri Kahani: “Akbar Sami Has Done A Great Job Again”

For the blockbuster hit song Teri Meri Kahani from Happy Hardy and Heer sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal, the singer has again collaborated with Akbar Sami who had made N number of remix songs for Himesh.

Akbar Sami’s songs have been blockbuster hits in the past and he is loved for his remixes of the songs like Ashiq Banaya and Jhalak and Naam Hai Tera. The two have collaborated for almost 36 hit songs of Himesh in one year and have created a wave time and again. Now again, Himesh and Akbar have collaborated on Teri Meri Kahani remix for Happy Hardy and Heer.

Himesh Reshammiya said “Akbar Sami has done a great job again and I’m very happy with the remix of the track and is a sure shot party anthem. Since the year-end is coming I’m sure this track will rock all the parties in town. The music of Happy Hardy and Heer is a blockbuster with songs like Teri Meri Kahani becoming the most searched song on google in 2019 and the Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 trending everywhere.”

He added, “Arijit Singh’s track Heeriye being the perfect romantic ballet has made the makers of the film very proud as they are on cloud nine. It’s very rare that the music of the film is a big hit before the official trailer launch.”

Himesh is already doing Happy Hardy and Heer promotional concerts all over India which has got a great response from the crowds. People gathered to watch the rockstar perform live to the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer and when asked Himesh about the response, he said, “The response at the concerts to every song of Happy Hardy And Heer is phenomenal, you have to see the videos of the shows which are trending everywhere or check out my Instagram posts and you will realise the love we are getting from the audience and I am really thankful to all of you for that.”

Trending

The super hit machine HR will be performing in Indore today and the trailer of the film will be launched next month. Happy Hardy And Heer releases on January 31.

Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka. The film stars Sonia Mann opposite Himesh who plays a double role in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!