Thalapathy64: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Starring Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Goes On Floors

Lokesh Kangaraj’s new directorial venture which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy64 starring Kollywood superstar Vijay and Makal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi early today went on floors. The shoot of the film began with a pooja in Chennai.

Fans have been trending #Thalapathy64 all over Social media for a very long time. Die-hard fans of Thalapathy Vijay took on twitter to share some pooja pictures from the sets.

Talking about the picture, apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethpathi, one also gets to see the film’s leading lady Malavika Mohanan along with Shantanu and Anthony Varghese, who will be playing major roles in the film.

It is for the very first time where Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are working together on the same project. The latter in the film will be seen as an antagonist.

Thalapathy 64 is being produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

Music for the action drama will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor who was last seen on big screen in AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar, will soon be seen on the big screen in one of the most anticipated releases of the year in Kollywood, Bigil. The film has Vijay in dual roles and will hit big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, the actor plays a crucial role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and will soon be seen in Tamil venture Sanga Thamizhan.

