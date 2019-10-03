Sara Ali Khan Reveals Mom Amrita Singh Gifted Her The Best Lehenga For Saif-Kareena Wedding

Saif Ali Khan’s second wedding with Bollywood sensation Kareeena Kapoor was much spoken about for it was Saif’s wedding and with an actress who was almost 10 years younger than him and was at the top of her game during their wedding. But what’s more is that Saif was the father of 2 well-grown teenagers, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first wife.

However, all involved in the occasion handled it well. On numerous occasions, Sara has confirmed that she and her brother have comfortably accepted Kareena as their father’s second wife and it was Amrita who had chosen Sara’s lehenga for the wedding.

Sara and Ibrahim, who recently appeared on the cover page of the HELLO magazine, spoke at length about the bond they share with each other and their mother. Speaking to the magazine in the same interview the Kedarnath actress said, “When my father just got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga.’”

Sara made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and was loved by the critics and audiences like for confidence and acting chops. She now has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside rumored beau Kartik Aryaan and David Dhawan’s reboot to Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

