Priyanka Chopra On Directing Films: “It’s Something That Makes Me Nervous”

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut back in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy alongside Sunny Deol and there has been no turning back for the actress ever since. Priyanka soon dabbled in the production aspect of films and has films like Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and most recently the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink.

And now recently, Bollywood’s Desi Girl was quizzed if she had any plans of venturing into film direction anytime soon. Speaking to IANS, the Mary Kom actress said, “It’s something that makes me nervous because it’s a lot of responsibility. But slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I’ll make that (directing films) transition too someday.”

The Sky Is Pink will see Priyanka romancing Farhan Akhtar and the film also features Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after a long hiatus with her last hindi outing being ‘Jai Gangaajal’ where she was seen as a fierce lady cop.

While Priyanka is an actress who is known to deliver strong performances, her next release is her second outing with a female director. Speaking about the same, the Bajirao Mastani actress said, “I don’t think gender defines anything. Women and men are capable or as incapable as their merit makes them. Working with Shonali was my honour. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and her gender doesn’t define that.”

The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with SK Global and Purple Pebble Pictures, is scheduled to release on October 11.

