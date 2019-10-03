Saand Ki Aankh’s Womaniya Song OUT! It’s All About Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar & Splash Of Bright Colours

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all geared for their upcoming, Saand Ki Aankh. They released the first song titled Udta Teetar a while ago and became a hit instantly. Now, the song titled ‘Womaniya’ has come and it’s all about Taapsee and Bhumi as swagger daadis.

The song is very colourful and has an authentic touch of Uttar Pradesh. The film is based on the ‘shooter dadis’ Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who hails from Baghpat, UP. It’s a biopic based on the life of these two dadis on how they started shooting after the age of 60 breaking all the barriers of society.

The song starts with Taapsee and Bhumi discussing vasectomy and how they are happy about the government bringing this rule to the country. Both of them then enter on a tractor donning the aviator’s look and that’s when Vishal Dadlani’s voice adds the right kind of tadka to the music. The composers have very well used ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the song and it’s going right with these women in the song. This is the first time we will see this duo together on the big screen.

The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap. The movie will be released on October 25th, 2019. The songs are too good that we literally can’t wait for the movie to be released.

Check out the song here:

