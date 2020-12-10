All of you who are waiting for superstar Vijay’s next film Thalapathy 65, here’s a big update for you. The much-awaited film will be produced by Sun Pictures which has bankrolled 3 films starring Vijay in the past. It has also been revealed that the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures took to Instagram and made the announcement in a stylish way. The production house shared a video which features everyone’s favourite and the film’s hero Vijay. That’s not it as it promises a strong backdrop of guns and bullets in the film.

“We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65” Sun Pictures captioned the post.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the makers of Thalapathy 65 approached Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. However, the latter denied signing any Tamil film. Sharing the same with her fans on Twitter, the actress wrote, “Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year…if all goes well…fingers crossed Thank you.”

In August, Vijay joined the Green India Challenge. The superstar took up the challenge after being nominated by Telugu star Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu planted a sapling and tagged actors Vijay, Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR to do the same. Along with a video, the Pokiri actor tweeted that there was no better way to celebrate his birthday and requested those tagged to take ‘one step towards a greener world.’

Thalapathy Vijay accepted the challenge and posted a few pictures of him planting a sapling. His tweet read: “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe.”

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Master. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but got postponed due to pandemic. Now with theatres opening again, there’s a buzz that the film may hit cinemas on Pongal 2021.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Nelson Dilipkumar, on the other hand, is currently busy finishing his 2nd film titled Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

