Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta, who began her career in 1995 with Krishna Vamsi’s Gulabi, has made a name for herself over the last 25 years. Today, she is not making news for her professional but her personal life. The acclaimed singer is all set to marry businessman and Managing Director of Whacked Out Media, Ram Veerapaneni.

Sunitha was earlier married to TV producer Kiran when she was just 19. She has been a single mother for decades now to son Aakash Goparaju and daughter Shreya Goparaju.

Sunitha Upadrasta announced the happy news of her engagement to Ram Veerapaneni via a Facebook post. She wrote on the social platform, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life….”

Her post continued reading, “the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do”

Sunitha Upadrasta and Ram Veerapaneni exchanged rings in the presence of their close family members in Hyderabad. Sunitha looks beautiful in dark blue saree, while Ram donned a light blue- almost white shirt and dark blue trousers.

On the profession front, Sunitha has lent her voice for many songs in the Telugu film industry. She is the recipient She has received of many awards including a National Award from All India Radio, two Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer one each for Telugu and Kannada and 9 Nandi Awards (the highest appreciation for excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre & television). She was also honoured with Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award in 2011 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

