Telugu star Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the heat and sunshine in Rajasthan, where he is with his family. The Allus are having a blast while in Udaipur and the pictures he keeps sharing on social media are proof. He recently shared a picture posing with brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish and we just live it.

For those who do not know, Arjun and his family are in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela.

The Allu Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. In it, he is seen striking a sharp pose for the camera along with his brothers. He captioned it, “Allu Brother”

This picture, featuring Allu Arjun, Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish has over 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Actress Niharika Konidela is the daughter of producer Nagendra Babu. She is also the niece of South superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. The actress is all set to tie the knot with beau Chaitanya Jv soon. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

In August, Niharika Konidela had shared a picture of a coffee cup that reads “Mrs? Niha” followed by another picture of her hugging a man whose face wasn’t revealed. While teasing fans about her engagement, she had unveiled his identity in one of the posts with of picture of him and captioned it, “Mine”. He also posted a few images with Niharika Konidela and wrote “Nischay”.

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

