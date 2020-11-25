Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actress Pooja Hegde, has been loved by millions across the globe. Not only the movie, but the film’s songs have also made a place in people’s hearts – especially Butta Bomma.

Advertisement

The film and the song became instant hits on its release earlier this year. In fact, the popular song has now garnered over 450 million views.

Advertisement

An excited Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram stories to share the news. She posted a still from Butta Bomma. It read, “#BUTTABOMMA 450 Million+ views” written on it.

On the image, Pooja Hegde wrote: “This one has become unstoppable… Thank you for all the love.”

Butta Bomma released on Youtube in February this year. It currently has 452,615,447 views. Sung by Armaan Malik, the music is provided by Thaman S with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. Check out the song here:

Early this year, S.Thaman was quoted saying that the song Butta Bomma was initially not part of Ala Vaikunthapuuramloo. The plan was to have another song, but when he asked Allu Arjun, who too has a good taste and knowledge about music, to include the track the latter happily agreed.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. According to reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens on January 12, 2020, has collected over a whopping Rs 250 crore.

Butta Bomma had even become a blockbuster on short-video making application TikTok. Users were seen performing the superhit hook step from the number. Many celebrities in India as well as across the globe have danced to the tunes of this song.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash To Begin The Last Schedule, Plans To Wrap Up By Mid-December?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube