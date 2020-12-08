Telugu superstar Allu Arjun along with his family are in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela.

Arjun posted a string of pictures on his Instagram before boarding the plane with his family.

“Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin … #allufamily,” he captioned the image, before talking off earlier in the day.

He shared a picture on board his chartered flight, too, where he is seen playing with his son. “Naughtiest of all,” he wrote.

“Allu Diva” he wrote as caption for a picture of his daughter. He also shared a picture of his wife Sneha and called her a “cutie”.

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya Jv.

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

Chaitanya reportedly works at an MNC in Hyderabad.

Back in August, Niharika Konidela had shared a picture of a coffee cup that reads “Mrs? Niha” followed by another picture of her hugging a man whose face wasn’t revealed. While teasing fans about her engagement, she had unveiled his identity in one of the posts with of picture of him and captioned it, “Mine”. He also posted a few images with Niharika Konidela and wrote “Nischay”.

Niharika Konidela, daughter of senior actor and television personality Naga Babu, will be getting engaged to Chaitanya, son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. And the union is an arranged marriage, reports The Times Of India. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB) and has been working as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika Konidela’s brother Varun Tej had earlier said to Zoom TV, “The wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement sometime in August with all the precautionary measures in place. We are all very excited and that’s something our family can look forward to in these pressing times.”

