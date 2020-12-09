Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who is currently helming Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2, recently announced that he will be directing another film with Baahubali star Prabhas. The director took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of the film, Salaar.

Undoubtedly, Prabhas looked deadly in the new avatar, and the film is set to go on floors in 2021. The makers of the film are inclined to release the film in Christmas 2022. As fans are waiting for the announcement of the film going on floors, director Prashanth has another announcement regarding the film.

Prashanth Neel now has a great opportunity for aspiring actors who wants to work with the South star. Taking to Twitter, he announced about the auditions being conducted for supporting cast for his upcoming film Salaar. The auditions will be held in Bengaluru and Chennai.

He wrote, “Your time to shine!!!! #SALAARAUDITIONS #Prabhas Update on Namma Bengaluru and Chennai auditions will follow soon…… @hombalefilms @VKiragandur.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Reportedly, the auditions will be conducted for all the categories and so it has no age limit. While the auditions are set to be held first in Hydrabad, they will also head to Bengaluru and Chennai to find new talents. The auditions will be held between 9 AM to 6 PM.

Prashanth Neel‘s film Salaar, which is the fourth pan-India project, will mark Prabhas’s debut in Kannada film industry. Recently power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Prabhas shared welcome messages with each other through their respective social media accounts.

Puneeth on his Twitter handle wrote, “With open arms, Namma Kannada Naadige, I welcome you home, #Prabhas’.” Whereas Prabhas, on the other hand, sent a similar endearing message through his Facebook profile. He wrote, “Welcoming Puneeth Rajkumar to the Telugu Film Industry. My best wishes to the entire team of Yuvarathnaa..”.

After the film Salaar was announced, many began to wonder what is the meaning of the title of the film. Recently, Prashanth Neel revealed that the meaning of the title and tweeted, “SALAAR: The right-hand man to a king, a general.”

