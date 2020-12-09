The shocks of 2020 aren’t taking slowing down. Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra is no more. The actress, who is known for her role as Mullai in Pandian Stores, was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 28 at the time of her death.

Many fans, friends and colleagues of the actress have taken to social media to express their sadness on her demise. Read on to know the few details we have about her death.

As per a report in Zoom TV, VJ Chithra allegedly died by suicide. She was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.

According to reports, Chithra had wrapped up a shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday around 2:30 am. She then returned to the hotel where she was staying with her fiance Hemanth in Chennai. In his statement, Hemanth claimed that the actress informed him she was going for a bath. When she didn’t come out for a long time and neither respond to the knocking on the door, Hemanth said her called the hotel staff to open the door with a duplicate key. Upon opening the door, they reportedly found Chitra was hanging from the ceiling fan.

As per a report by India Glitz, “Nazarethpettai police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.”

Soon after the sad news of Chithra’s untimely death broke, her friends, fans & colleagues took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness, while paying their final respect. Actor Shanthnu wrote, “Time n again we talk about this Life is too precious to end it (Broken heart) I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS… a second is more than enuf to change a decision (Folded hands) #RIPChitra”

One fan tweeted, “Deep Condolences To Her Family Talented Young Serial Artist Hope Will Clarify The Reason Of DeathFace with cold sweat #RIPChitra” Another wrote, “Very Talented Dancer & Outstanding Actress Other people cannot replace your character in #Pandianstores Rest in peace Chitra (Mullai) Akka Om Namashivaya (Pleading face Loudly crying face)” A third posted, “Suicide It’s Not A Solution #RipChitra”

May VJ Chithra’s soul rest in peace.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

