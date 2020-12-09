The shocks of 2020 aren’t taking slowing down. Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra is no more. The actress, who is known for her role as Mullai in Pandian Stores, was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 28 at the time of her death.
Advertisement
Many fans, friends and colleagues of the actress have taken to social media to express their sadness on her demise. Read on to know the few details we have about her death.
Advertisement
As per a report in Zoom TV, VJ Chithra allegedly died by suicide. She was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.
Trending
According to reports, Chithra had wrapped up a shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday around 2:30 am. She then returned to the hotel where she was staying with her fiance Hemanth in Chennai. In his statement, Hemanth claimed that the actress informed him she was going for a bath. When she didn’t come out for a long time and neither respond to the knocking on the door, Hemanth said her called the hotel staff to open the door with a duplicate key. Upon opening the door, they reportedly found Chitra was hanging from the ceiling fan.
As per a report by India Glitz, “Nazarethpettai police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.”
Soon after the sad news of Chithra’s untimely death broke, her friends, fans & colleagues took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness, while paying their final respect. Actor Shanthnu wrote, “Time n again we talk about this Life is too precious to end it (Broken heart) I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS… a second is more than enuf to change a decision (Folded hands) #RIPChitra”
Time n again we talk about this
Life is too precious to end it💔
I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life
Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS… a second is more than enuf to change a decision 🙏🏻 #RIPChitra
— Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020
One fan tweeted, “Deep Condolences To Her Family Talented Young Serial Artist Hope Will Clarify The Reason Of DeathFace with cold sweat #RIPChitra” Another wrote, “Very Talented Dancer & Outstanding Actress Other people cannot replace your character in #Pandianstores Rest in peace Chitra (Mullai) Akka Om Namashivaya (Pleading face Loudly crying face)” A third posted, “Suicide It’s Not A Solution #RipChitra”
Deep Condolences To Her Family Talented Young Serial Artist Hope Will Clarify The Reason Of Death😓#Master @actorvijay 👑#RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/bMcGnhb74S
— J ᴇ ʀ ᴏ ᴍ ᴇ ッ (@JudeJerome6) December 9, 2020
Very Talented Dancer & Outstanding Actress
Other people cannot replace your character in #Pandianstores
Rest in peace Chitra (Mullai) Akka
Om Namashivaya🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/oXKLkRD6PG
— SanJay JAY (@SanJayJ06327907) December 9, 2020
Suicide It’s Not A Solution 🙏🏼😭
#RipChitra pic.twitter.com/tYTgiU1NeN
— MALAYSIA THALA AJITH FAN CLUB ® 𝙑𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙄🔥💯 (@Thalafansml) December 9, 2020
A Good Serial actress.. Marraige um fix aiduchu..
But a tragic end 😪😪
Again telling this for the final time..
SUICIDE IS NOT A SOLUTION#RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/QMPwIMz79S
— thala_sudharshan (@ThalaSudharshan) December 9, 2020
May her soul rest in peace. Please conduct full investigation on her suicide. She was bubbly n hard to believe of depression. Need to know what make her commit suicide #mullai #RIPChitra @vijaytelevision pic.twitter.com/zhQxe2E6cS
— KollywoodPOV (@KollywoodPOV) December 9, 2020
I got shocking about #RIPChitra
Idhu unmaiya? pic.twitter.com/34bW3SHMjl
— Meena Jo (@MeenaJo7) December 9, 2020
Same injuries like jiah Khan & pratyusha banerjee !!
How can one decide if it’s suicide or Murder !
Where is O or U marks on neck ? Where is suicide note ?
Stop promoting false narrative !!
Om Shanti 🥺🥺🙏🙏 #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/M5V5liLMaa
— Soha Patel 🦋 (@patelsoha18) December 9, 2020
Heart breaking news RIP chithu Akka 😭
Y do take the decision 😭🥺
Condolences to our family 😢😭
Suicide is not solution for problems 😭😢🙏#RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/tbdeKwlxcF
— 👽ᴬʸᵃˡᵃᵃⁿRajiRaji ᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ👩⚕️💉 (@prince__Raji) December 9, 2020
Shocking…💔
This is Something Hard to Believe.#RIPChitra 💔 pic.twitter.com/IqovKgQ36Y
— яαנкυмαя тнαℓα∂α 💥 (@Thalaveriyanra4) December 9, 2020
Popular TV actress #VJChithra reportedly committed suicide. On behalf of @SilambarasanTR_ Fans we convey our deepest condolences to her family friends and fans It’s so sad that we often notice the problems of other people when it’s already too late We miss you Mulla! #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/40yqCW4HKd
— ᴅʜᴀʀᴍᴀ ʀᴀȷ★ (@DharmaRaj307) December 9, 2020
May VJ Chithra’s soul rest in peace.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.
Must Read: Exclusive! Major Star Sesh Adivi: “I Don’t Get A Lot Of Recognition For Baahubali”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement