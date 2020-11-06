The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru drops digitally soon, and director Sudha Kongara cannot stop raving about the film’s hero, superstar Suriya.

“He is very real in the film, and he knows what I want and he gave his 200 per cent to the role. He would be the first at the set, and he caught my attention with his performance,” said Kongara.

Working with Suriya was a smooth experience for the filmmakers because “we both like the same kind of cinema”, said Kongara, adding: “I am completely satisfied with his performance in this film.”

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. It is a fictionalised account of the life of the retired Army Captain. GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

“Soorarai Pottru” is bankrolled by Guneet Monga and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

All of my earlier characters are reel. But this character is about a person who has lived his life and is a very humble man. He is a real-life hero, who had a dream to make it big, and he did,” Suriya said.

“With all the complexities that are there in India, he had to overcome everything to be an airline owner and which is not an easy thing. He literally changed the face of India,” he added.

“We are telling the story about a person who has achieved his dreams and made it big, all by himself. It is an inspiration for every common man, irrespective of the background they are born in. There cannot be a reason, that your dreams can’t be fulfilled, and stories like these are important to be shared with the masses. Just the determination and one has to combat all the challenges to make it happen, which is why we want to tell the story,” Suriya explained.

The action drama also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.

