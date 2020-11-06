Keerthy Suresh has opened up about how life has changed after the success of Mahanati, which won her a National Award for Best Actress last year.

Asked how challenges and pressures changed for her after the success of the bilingual film, Keerthy told IANS in a Twitter interaction: “They have definitely increased and I am trying to keep up with them.”

Starting off as a child artiste, Keerthy made it big with her debut lead role in director Priyadarshan’s horror film “Geethanjali” in 2013. She has not looked back since then, acting not just in Malayalam films, but also in other South Indian language films as well.

During the Twitter interaction session, she also revealed that she would like to explore more of the comedy genre.

Asked if she is single or committed, she had this diplomatic reply: “Committed to work!”.

Her latest release is the Telugu film “Miss India”, which was released on an OTT platform.

” ‘Miss India’ is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams. I’m glad this film will get a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in,” Keerthy said previously while talking about the movie.

“Miss India” traces the journey of Samyukhta Manasa (Keerthy), a young passionate girl who, in an attempt to fulfil her grandfather’s dream and her own childhood ambition, reinvents herself as she moves to the USA, setting up a successful business in tea,” added Keerthy.

Meanwhile, the buzz has that it will be an arranged marriage and the person whom Keerthy’s parents’ have chosen for her is a billionaire with strong political connections.

Reports also have that Keerthy has given her nod for the marriage, and an announcement regarding the same from her parents’ side can be expected soon in the coming days.

However, as if now its too early to say how far the reports are true because Keerthy and her parents are yet to confirm the news.

