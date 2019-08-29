Saaho: Prabhas Fever Grips The Nation! Fans Put Up A 200 Feet Wide Banner Of Him

D-Day is around the corner and all the fans waiting to catch Saaho on the big screen, just couldn’t control their excitement. The main factor behind such humongous craze is that Prabhas is making a comeback after all-time blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that Saaho’s release is nothing less than a festival for all loyal fans of Prabhas. Just a day before the release, a video is going viral on the internet which shows 200 feet wide banner featuring different avatars of Prabhas from the action entertainer put up by hardcore fans.

Now that’s really a heart touching gesture by true Prabhas fans and it’s just shows their level of excitement for watching their beloved superstar.

Prabhas who is on a promotional spree for Saaho along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, visited The Kapil Sharma Show recently. He revealed that he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

Saaho, a Sujeeth directorial is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30.

