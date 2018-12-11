2.0 Box Office: VICTORIOUS Over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion In This Arena!

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is on a winning streak at the ticket windows. The movie has turned out to be a huge money-spinner in domestic as well as international arena. In India, especially in the southern regions, Rajni’s euphoria is still spelling magic at the box office.

Talking about Chennai city, 2.0 has emerged as an all-time highest grossing movie by collecting 19.03 crores in 12 days. The movie overtook Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s record, which made 18.85 crores in its lifetime run. The trade analyst Ramesh Bala, tweeted about the same.

#2Point0 with 12 days gross of 19.03 Crs in #Chennai city overtakes #Baahubali2 's Lifetime gross of 18.85 Crs to become All-time No.1 in the city.. A Massive Milestone indeed.. pic.twitter.com/eTT1GNIxDS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

2.0 is on a record-breaking spree, ever since it hit the screens and the milestone achieved in Chennai is another feather added in the hat.

Upon its release, the sci-fi action thriller registered a second highest opening in the history of Indian cinema by collecting 64 crores (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages), next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 121 crores (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages). Also, the movie has become the highest grossing movie of all-time for Akshay Kumar, with its Hindi dubbed version.

2.0 is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is produced by Lyca Production. The movie released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, on November 29.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different avatars, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. The film has been made on a budget of 550 crores.

Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.