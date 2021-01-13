Rejoice all you Ram Charan fans. The Telugu star took to social media and announced that he has tested negative for Covid-19. For those who do not know, on Tuesday, December 29, the actor announced that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Now, on another Tuesday (January 12), the actor took to Instagram and said that he has tested negative. Along with it, he also shared what he will be up to now.

Ram Charan wrote on Instagram, “Tested negative! I’m back in action.” He shared a couple of happy pictures with a Macaw on his shoulders. Check it out:

Ram Charan had shared the news of being diagnosed with coronavirus with a social media post on December 29. He wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantine at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming period drama “RRR“. The ambitious SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The highly anticipated film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

