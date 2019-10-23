Rana Dagubatti’s Hiranyakashyapa Put On Hold Due To Time Constraint?

With the success of Baahubali, Rana Daggubati has attained newfound stardom. The actor post-Baahubali had announced another period drama titled Hiranyakashyapa which too on a grand scale. But turns out that the film may not happen anytime soon and is put on hold due to more than one reason including scarcity of time.

Hiranyakashyapa is a mythological tale and was to feature Rana in the titular character. As reported in The News Minute, the project which was announced a few years ago required extensive pre-production which delayed the rolling of the film. Also, with Rana flying down to the US for his health issues, the project doesn’t seem to be going on floors soon. According to the sources, such film requires rigorous schedules and that does not seem to be happening in the coming one year.

Director Guna Shekhar is roped in to helm the film while Rana Dagubatti’s father and Suresh Babu will be backing it. The film was to be shot on a huge budget with breathtaking sets.

Meanwhile, Rana also has a good number of Bollywood projects. He is gearing up for the release of Housefull 4 on October 25 in which he plays Raja Gama and Pappu Rangeela. He also has Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline.

