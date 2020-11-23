Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati recently appeared on Samantha Akkineni’s chat show and opened up about his untold story. The actor has for the first time spoken on his health condition that could have led to his death. Read the article to know more.

Rana Daggubati’s story also made Samantha Akkineni emotional. She too shared about witnessing the actor being strong throughout the harsh time of his life.

Rana Daggubati said, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys…It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death straight.” Check out the promo of Sam Jam here.

In July 2019, Rana Daggubati’s leaner look photos took the internet to the storm and media reports started suggesting that the actor was keeping really unwell. The pictures came across as a shock to Rana’s fans and well-wishers. Media reports stated that Rana was set to undergo a kidney transplant but the actor rubbished all such rumours and said, “I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.”

Speaking about Rana Daggubati’s career, his multilingual movie Haathi Mere Saathi will be releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021. The film is helmed by Prabhu Solomon and also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

What's your opinion on Rana Daggubati's heartwarming story?

