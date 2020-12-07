Rajinikanth is not just an actor but a sensation. And if we talk about his birthday, then it has to be a big topic of discussion. Well, we just happened to come across news about his birthday plans, and we know you all are excited to know about it all.

A picture of the superstar with his brother, Sathyanarayana Rao surfaced online this morning, where the actor can be seen seeking blessings from his brother. This has got everyone to think that Rajinikanth might be celebrating his birthday with his brother.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Rajinikanth will celebrate his birthday on December 12 with his brother in Bengaluru. This comes after Rajinikanth made it official that he will announce his political party on December 31. He also stated that the party’s work would start from January 2021, and he will work towards contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

After announcing on social media about his political entry, Rajinikanth met the press and addressed the reporters. He said that the right time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. He also assured that he would make sure that spiritual governance is formed in Tamil Nadu. Photos of him in Bengaluru, where he is seen addressing his fans have also surfaced online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Annaatthe, which is touted to be a four female leads namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt when the pandemic situation hit the nation.

Recent reports suggest that the shooting will be restarted in January 2021, and Rajinikanth will join the sets in February 2021. The first shooting schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

What do you think about Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

