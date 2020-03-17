Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Wrap Up The Schedule Of Their Next In Georgia Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas who was last seen on big screens in Saaho has been making news all across from a past number of months following his next which has been tentatively titled Jaan and called Prabhas 20. Post, wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule Prabhas and team recently headed to Georgia to film some important sequences there.

The latest we hear is, amidst Coronavirus scare the team Prabhas 20 wrapped up their shoot in Georgia. Director Radha Krishna Kumar took to his Twitter handle to announce the news, as his tweet read, “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon”

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

It was only recently when the director had shared a picture from the sets of the film with a tweet that read, “10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20”

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

More about Prabhas 20, the Prabhas starrer has the gorgeous Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The romantic drama will be a Pan India release that will hit big screens in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

As per reports, the makers are planning in to unveil the film’s official title along with its first look poster Ugadi i.e Telugu New Year, which falls on 25th March.

There are speculations about the makers planning to release the film on Dusshera, but nothing yet has been confirmed by the makers.

