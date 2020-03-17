A Fan Theory Suggests X-Men Could Join Avengers In The MCU & We Cannot Ask For More!

Avengers Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time and left studios wondering how they could recreate even a fraction of that success. The Marvel cinematic universe transformed the landscape of the entire film industry.

Phases One through Three of the MCU’s timeline, which chronicled the stories of the Avengers over the past ten years, consisted of dozen of movies, all of which were commercial successes.

Now that the Marvel can use Fox’s characters, there’s a very high chance that X-Men might join Avengers. Kevin Feige, the producer of MCU has also said that the Avengers Endgame was to bring the mutants into the MCU. Now a leaked picture from the set of Falcon & the Winter Soldier show suggests that a location closely associated with the X-Men might be featured.

The makers very well know that the fans would go berserk if X-Men joins the Avengers. Though the box office performance of X-Men films compared to MCU is below than average, but the comics and cartoon fans won’t dare to miss this epic crossover.

Now a fan theory on Reddit claims that the characters Scarlett Witch and Quicksilver proves the existence of mutants in the MCU. The fan argues that the Mind Stone unlocked the mutant gene inside the brother-sister duo and that the collective energy released by the Infinity Stones when Thanos and Tony Stark snap their fingers at the end of Endgame did it again. This means that the snap might have created more mutants.

With Disney purchasing Fox and theories like this, it’s very likely to expect the X-Men coming into the picture but not before at least 2-3 years. MCU Phase 4 is set to begin with ‘Black Widow’ releasing on April 4 2020, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead.

