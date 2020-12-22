Telugu star Nani has started shooting for his upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy. The superstar posted a picture on Instagram featuring a coffee mug along with the script of the film to make the announcement.

“DAY 1 #ShyamSinghaRoy… Calm before the storm,” the actor wrote as the caption.

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also features Madonna Sebastian. The shoot will continue till the end of January 2021.

Nani was last seen in his digitally released film, V, directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. V was Nani’s 25th release.

Meanwhile, after actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj, several celebrities from Indian film industry took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Sharing a picture of the newlyweds from their pre-wedding functions, Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati and Miheeka! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar too showered Rana and Miheeka with loads of love.

“My dear @ranadaggubati, you’re officially married! Welcome to the club. Sending you love, blessings and loads of happiness !! Congratulations to you and @miheeka,” Namrata wrote on Instagram.

Actor Nani wished the couple in a humorous way. He posted a photo of himself watching the live streaming of Rana’s wedding through Virtual Reality (VR).

