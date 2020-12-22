A while ago the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed the date of the teaser release and also announced the wrap of the film. Director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter and made both the announcement and now reportedly actor Yash is quarantining at a 7-star hotel.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, Yash wants to make sure that his family’s health isn’t compromised and hence decided to self-quarantine before making his way home.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Yash is quarantining at Taj Hotel amid the COVID-19 scare and said, “It is very difficult for Yash to follow the COVID-19 guidelines when he is shooting complicated action sequences with dozens of junior artistes and with mud and fake blood all over his body. Yes, it was risky. So after completing his schedule which ended on 19 December, Yash immediately got himself tested for COVID-19 and moved into his permanent suite at the Taj Hotel. Only after the report came and Yash had tested negative, did he allow his wife and two children to visit him.”

In fact, Yash got all the crew members and everyone present on the unit to take a COVID-19 test after the wrap of the film.

“They all have families to go to just like me. Their families are as much vulnerable to the pandemic infection as my family and just as valuable,” says Yash.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel shared the big news of the teaser on his Twitter account with a picture of Yash and captioned it, “A glance into the Empire It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube. @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 https://t.co/evCn5jiBkn”

We can’t wait for KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser and Yash nailing the character of Rocky Bhai once again.

