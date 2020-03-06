Happy Wedding Anniversary Allu Arjun! Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Actor Shares An Adorable Pic With Wife Sneha From Their Marriage

Today on the occasion of his 9th wedding anniversary, Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with wife Sneha. The actor along with the picture had a sweet and warm message for his better half.

The ‘Stylish Star’ wrote: “9 Years of Marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows everyday..”

Talking about the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen at his best with all smiles, while Sneha can be seen looking gorgeous in traditional attire with jewellery.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are unarguably one of the most loved star couples in Tollywood. The husband-duo are quite active and social media and never miss a chance to grab eyeballs with their adorable and stylish pictures along with their family.

The duo has been blessed with a son Allu Ayaan (5), and daughter Allu Arha (3).

On this special occasion, the Telugu superstar’s fans from all across took to the Internet to wish the star couple by pouring their hearts out with cute and adorable wishes, and pictures.

On the work front, post delivering a blockbuster hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the star actor is all busy these days with preparations of his next #AA20. The action-thriller is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

#AA20 has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

#AA20 will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s friend and filmmaker Sukumar, and the action thriller will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie makers production banner.

