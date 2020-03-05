Nawazuddin Siddiqui: “Those Good Actors Who Were Finished & Didn’t Get Chances In Films….”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. With films like Raman Raghav, Kick and Gangs Of Wasseypur to his credit, Nawaz is still most loved for his role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the much-hyped Netflix series Sacred Games. Now, the actor says that the web in one of the best things that has happened to actors who are really good at their craft but do not get as much work.

Nawaz has also said that while there are a lot of films that are being made, people are getting more work due to the boom in the digital space. Opening up about the same, Nawaz has said, “There’s a lot of work available today. It might not be in Bollywood. Here, it will continue how it has been. But due to the web platform, we are getting new actors, who are doing some good work. That’s what has led to a change.”

The Badlapur actor also further highlights how the webspace has helped a lot of good actors revive their acting careers, “Due to the web, those good actors who were finished and didn’t get chances in films much, jo kabr mein pahunch gaye the, unhe waapis se zinda kar diya. A lot of actors are there now and it’s a very good thing.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen on the silver screen in the 15th November 2019 film, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. The film, however, tanked miserably at the box office and also failed to impress the audiences and critics.

