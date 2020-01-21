Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun’s Film Joins The League Of Baahubali Series, 2.0 & Others Post Achieving This Milestone

Allu Arjun has hit the ball out of the park with his Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. With the success of the family entertainer, the director-actor duo of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun have struck gold for the third time in a row. The duo had earlier created the magic with their prior releases Julayi (2012) & S/O Sathymurthy (2015).

The latest news related to Allu Arjun is, with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo the dashing actor has joined the 3 Million league for the first time in his career.

It was only yesterday that the Allu Arjun starrer became the latest entrant from Down south to enter the 3 Million club in US box office to join the likes of Prabhas’s Baahubali series and Saaho, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, and Kabali, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam & also Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu.

Here’s a detailed list with collections of South films that has so far garnered 3 Million plus at the US box office.

1) Baahubali– The Conclusion ( USD 20.77 Million)

2) Baahubali– The Beginning (USD 7.5 Million)

3) 2Point0 (USD 5.57 Million)

4)Kabali (USD 4.13 Million)

5)Rangasthalam (USD 3.51 Million)

6) Bharat Ane Nenu (USD 3.41 Million)

7) Saaho (USD 3.23 Million)

8) Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (USD 3.00 Million)

