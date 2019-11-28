BREAKING: Not Atlee Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan To First Collab With Director Duo Raj & DK? All Details REVEALED

A lot has already been speculated about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next, which fans have been anticipating since forever now! The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which failed to work at the box office, which highly disappointed him and he opted to a long break as a result. Recently, reports around a collab with Atlee Kumar & Rajkumar Hirani were doing the rounds, but looks like SRK has something else planned before that!

If recent rumours are to be believed, although Shah Rukh Khan is keen on doing both Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar’s films, director duo Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK’s (Raj & DK) film is the one that has impressed him the most. Furthermore, it is being said that all is set for the project, starting from the schedule dates to the cast, and an official announcement is soon on the way!

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama reveals it as, “This will be the film that SRK will act in first. It’s expected to be a grand film and what’s more, the script, the title and even the actress of the film has been finalized, as per the claim. Lastly, reports say that the film is expected to go on floors in early 2020 and if all goes well, it might release next year itself or in 2021.”

With new twists and turns every day, it has now become a mystery to what Shah Rukh Khan’s next project will be, but all we’re hoping is for SRK to make an announcement soon, irrespective of whichever collab the actor chooses!

In which film do you want to see SRK in – One with Raj & DK, Rajkumar Hirani or Atlee Kumar?

