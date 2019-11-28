It’s no secret that Salman Khan and Warina Hussain will burn the dance floor in Dabangg 3 on the song Munna Badnaam Hua.

Now, it is reported that even Prabhu Deva will be seen grooving with the duo in Munna Badnaam. Interestingly, while shooting the last leg of the song, Salman Khan came up with the idea to have director Prabhu Deva join him in the dance. Prabhudeva joining Salman Khan in Munna Badnaam video was a last-minute decision.

Any step that Salman Khan does become a hook step and given that Prabhu Deva is nothing less than a dance icon and this was a perfect combination added which adds to the sparkle of Munna Badnaam.

Also, on the set, Salman Khan called his styling team to see if there are similar jackets that can be worn by him and Prabhu Deva and once they were sourced, the duo, along with Warina Hussain shook a leg, dazzled everyone and finished the song.

About sharing screen space with Salman Khan once again after Wanted, Prabhudheva said “Salman sir’s energy in the song is commendable. his aura sets the frame on fire. No wonder if post this song, Bollywood starts a new trend of incorporating ‘ItemBoy’ songs in full swing. Sharing screen space with him in a song after MERA HI JALWA from Wanted, was like a magical moment for me. I can never refuse his request. Hope, people will like us in the song yet again together.”

The audio unit of Munna Badnaam has received a lot of appreciation from fans ever since it was released. The makers of Dabangg 3 are keeping up the hype for the movie by treating the fans with songs from the movie.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!