Mumbai Indians played a strong inning against Rajasthan Royals yesterday. The right-hander Suryakumar Yadav played a good inning of (79*), but that’s not what is making headlines but Krunal Pandya’s ‘MEH’ face is.

Advertisement

Haha! No, we aren’t kidding. Pandya was batting with Suryakumar and that’s when he made a blah face against RR. Not surprisingly enough, it has become the latest meme face on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is being held in the United Arab Emirates and yesterday’s match was between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. MI defeated RR by 193 runs in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya’s face is the latest Twitter trend and we can’t help but laugh our guts out on the same.

Take a look at the memes here:

And we really can’t stop laughing looking at those Krunal Pandya memes.

Meanwhile, due to the IPL this season, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 is telecasted for half an hour on the weekdays. A source close to Pinkvilla had revealed, “The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won’t be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot.”

Moving over from Krunal Pandya, Bigg Boss 14 this year will feature Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan as ‘Toofani Seniors’, while celebrities like Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani and Pavitra Punia, among others, are the news contestants.

The contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house have already started making headlines and why not, it’s one of the biggest reality shows in India. After participating in the show, we have seen a drastic change in the career graph of contestants from the previous seasons.

Tell us your thoughts on Krunal Pandya’s meme face in the comments section below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Attacked With #KanganaAwardWapasKar, Netizens Remind Her Of Padma Shri Return Promise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube