Actor and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is one of the most popular personalities in North India. Here is a piece of good news for his fans. He has embraced fatherhood for the second time as he has been blessed with a baby girl. The actor announced the news on social media on Thursday. Read the article to know more.

Manoj Tiwari was primarily known for working in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry before he joined politics. He became a BJP member in 2013 and was elected the Delhi BJP President in 2016.

While uploading the first picture of his daughter, Manoj Tiwari wrote, “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे..” Have a look at the photo here.

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Manoj Tiwari’s fans, followers and friends started congratulating him on becoming a father again as soon as he posted the picture. Bigg Boss 12’s contestant, his friend and fellow singer Deepak Thakur also took to his Instagram to wish him. Deepak wrote, “Congratulations @manojtiwari.mp भैया और भाभी जी आप दोनों को,घर में नन्ही परी के रूप में साक्षात लक्ष्मी जी का आगमन हुआ इसके लिए,आने वाला साल खुशियों से भरा रहे, ऐसी कामना है हमारी (Congratulations @ manojtiwari.mp Bhaiyya and sister-in-law both of you, Sakshat Laxmi ji came as a little angel in the house, for this, the year ahead is full of happiness, I wish)” Have a look at Deepak’s post here.

Filmmaker Manish Sharma, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Dolly Bindra, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao, BJP member Harish Khurana among others congratulated Manoj Tiwari on social media.

Bhadai ho aapko bahut bahut — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) December 31, 2020

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Devra Bhail Deewana. The film was released in 2014. In 2003, he essayed a role in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala, which was widely hailed for reviving the Bhojpuri film industry. Manoj Tiwari also sang the hit song “Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala Jiya Tu Haazar Sala” in Gangs of Wasseypur. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

