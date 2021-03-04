In what can be called the rarest moment in the history of cricket, Kieron Pollard smashed six sixes in an over during the first T20I match between West Indies and Sri Lanka. He reportedly slammed Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya all over the park during the match.

West Indies captain becomes the third batsman in international cricket to smash a bowler for six consecutive maximums. Before him Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. Scroll down to read more.

Pollard’s exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity including Gibbs and Yuvraj who took to Twitter to congratulate the West Indies all-rounder on his incredible achievement. Fans on Twitter also began to laud Pollard’s exploits. Netizens on social media posted hilarious memes on this rare occurrence in cricket.

#SLvWI

1. When Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick.

2. then Kieron Pollard hits six sixes in his next over… pic.twitter.com/ga1zDdoZoZ — 마륵 타망🍀🍀 (@3939Mark) March 4, 2021

👉 Akila Dhananjaya gets a Hattrick. 👉 Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over of Akila Dhananjaya. Me who woke up at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/P8O1eRLvM4 — Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) March 4, 2021

Akila Dananjaya's mood After Taking hat-trick in his 2nd over

&

Giving away 36 runs ( 6 sixes) in his 3rd over#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/bTlJLXImwk — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 4, 2021

I mean, Akila Dananjaya has to be man of the match. It all centred around him! #WIvSL — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) March 4, 2021

Akila Dananjaya state of mind (only for laughs, no disrespect intended) pic.twitter.com/bSc0BYHwQB — Trinanjan Chakraborty (@TrinanjanChakr4) March 4, 2021

#WIvSL

1. Dananjaya after taking a hat-trick in his 2nd over. 2. Dananjaya after getting hit 6 6's in his 3rd over by Pollard pic.twitter.com/3Rk42vmF4g — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 4, 2021

Stuart Broad @ Akila Dananjaya :- pic.twitter.com/60AHeSNntS — News Parody (@newsparodyy) March 4, 2021

Kieron Pollard’s incredible roll helped West Indies to chase down a highly-dramatic 134-run target. West Indies began with a good start, with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis putting 52 runs for the opening wicket in 3.1 overs before Dananjaya struck. He Lewis, a returning Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to claim his hat-trick before Pollard took control.

Pollard cleared the boundary six times in the next Dananjaya over to race to 38 off 10 before getting out LBW for 38. His amazing performance fetched West Indies the record of scoring the most runs in the Powerplay, which was 98, the most in a T20I.

“I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: go for it,” Pollard said after the match.

