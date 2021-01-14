While their physical meeting might’ve been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with Death on the Nile co-stars.

The Kenneth Branagh directorial was expected to hit screens this October but will now open in September 2021.

In a chat with a leading daily, Ali Fazal spoke about his co-star Russel Brand, who kept him sane through the months of lockdown. On reading that Brand, in fact, took to Twitter and wrote, “Ali Fazal is a beautiful man, a terrific actor and had the best damn moustache on the movie.”

Based on Agatha Christie’s book by the same name, the film is an extension of Branagh’s last Christie outing – Murder on the Orient Express. This film stars Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening with Branagh playing Hercule Poirot.

The buzz around the film has been going on for a while. Recently during the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot indulged in some social media banter. It had made headlines then.

