Kangana Ranaut makes headlines almost every day as her statements create a stir among netizens. Currently, the Manikarnika star is gearing up to host the upcoming reality show Lock Upp which has intrigued audiences with its controversial contestants and theme. Most recently, controversy queen Poonam Pandey became the confirmed contestant and in an interview, she spoke about the show and reacted to Kangana’s ‘ab kapde utrange’ statement in the trailer.

The reality OTT series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, promises a new and unique concept. Apart from Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat are confirmed to participate in the show. More names will be announced soon as it is touted to be the biggest and the most fearless reality show where 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Poonam Pandey shares her excitement to enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, she said, “I have never been so excited for quite some time the way I am for this show. I am really looking forward to get locked up (laughs). I am looking forward to meeting Kangana ma’am, Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am, and other contestants. So, let’s see how it goes.”

Further, Poonam Pandey also speaks about Kangana Ranaut’s statement, “Inn celebrities mein se kuch aise bhi hai jinhe khulke jeene ki aadat hai, isliye ab kapde utrenge toh sabke saamne,” in the Lock Upp trailer.

When the news portal asked her if this statement was directed towards her, to this Poonam said, “I don’t know. But, the fact that she has said something like this I think that is amazing, and I think that should happen.”

Poonam adds, “I am going inside the Lock Upp house and entertainment is something I was born with, in the Bollywood industry; it goes hand-in-hand. I don’t have to forcefully do something. Apart from that what you can expect from me is the real Poonam Pandey.”

