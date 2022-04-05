Poonam Pandey always grabs the limelight either with her pictures or controversies. Now on the show ‘Lock Upp’ she did it again by going topless in front of the camera on the show.

Last week, while she was the nominated and quite upset with the fact. Hence she went in front of the camera and requested her fans to save her, but that’s not it, furthermore she promised that if she gets saved she’ll remove her T-shirt.

During the judgement day, by all love and luck, Poonam Pandey got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn’t. Eventually while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt.

Poonam Pandey also stated: “I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can’t go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don’t want to do something which will bring mine and the show’s reputation down.”

In other news, ‘Lock Upp’ contestants Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi got into a heated argument with each other during a task. In fact, Azma called Mandana a ‘flop heroine’.

It all started when Mandana was resting and Azma poured water on her. An agitated Mandana retorted: “Who do you think you are?” Azma responded: “It’s me, Azma” She also added: “Isliye tere ex-husband ne choda.” (That is why your ex-husband left you)

Furthermore, during a cooking task, both blocks were given equal amounts of ingredients from which they have to make a dish, and the block that wins will have an advantage in the weekly task.

