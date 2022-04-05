Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is one of the most-discussed web shows on social media now. For the past few weeks, the show has been high on drama with new gossip unfolding every episode. Now the latest episode saw Mandana Karimi revealing shocking details about her past married life.

It all started when Azma Fallah asked Mandana if she has a boyfriend. The latter, however, blushed and said ‘No comments’ when Azma started teasing her. Azma then said that she is 23 right now and by the age of 26-27, she will get married.

Mandana Karimi then recalled how she also got married at the age of 27 after dating for nearly two and a half years. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said, “We were engaged for 7-8 months and then got married, which was court marriage. We lived together for eight months, and then it was just not good. We were then separated for four years. We got divorced recently in 2021. He pretended as though I didn’t even exist. We were separated. And, in those four years, he slept with whoever I knew.”

Azma Fallah, who was visibly shocked by Mandana’s revelations, asked her, “Including friends?” To which the latter said, “Mere paas friends nahi hain.” She further revealed that it was part of her secret because no one knows it.

Mandana Karimi got married to Gaurav Gupta in January 2017. However, their relationship did not last long more than two years. She filed for divorce in July 2017 and filed a complaint alleging domestic violence against Gaurav and his family but withdrew the complaint in August 2017.

Mandana also recalled how her relationship with him and his family changed after marriage. The Iranian actress said, “Before marriage, my then boyfriend’s mother used to send me flowers and doughnuts. We even went for coffee, shopping, parties, and spa sessions. She would ensure I never go out alone anywhere. Even if I did go out alone, she’d call up everyone there to ensure that I was actually at that place.”

“Suddenly it all changed (after marriage) and it was like ‘sirf salwar kameez pehno, mandir ke samne bus baitho (Wear only salwar kameez and sit in front of the temple)’. She would stop me from talking to my girlfriends who were single, labelling them as a bad influence. I then realised, no matter who the friends or family members are, if your partner doesn’t support you, you stand nowhere,” Mandana Karimi added.

