Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Slams Mandana Karimi For Playing Woman Card, Says "It Is 2022 India"

Actor Karan Kundrra, who is seen as a jailor inside Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’, got into an ugly fight with Mandana Karimi and he asked her not to play the ‘woman card’ and leave the show.

Advertisement

It all started during a task when they both were seen arguing with each other. Mandana was seen in the promo clarifying her point.

Advertisement

Karan shouts saying: “Do not tell me how to do my job.” He accuses her of trying to twist the conversation. Karan tells her where she was supposed to stand.

He then tells her: “Don’t play the woman card with me.”

She argues with him. And on this Karan explains that after she tried to stop the other team and doing things which are not a part of the game. He also blames her that often using the woman card when she has nothing left to say.

Mandana then says that she would love to not be in the show.

He replies: “I do not care, you want to leave the show right now.” She was seen leaving from the area where the task was being played.

Karan says: “I will not allow anyone to use a stupid woman card when it is not necessary, it is 2022 India.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Sets New Record With 76.8M Likes & 3.4M Views As He Reprimands Mandana Karimi, Netizens Trend #LockUppWithKaran & Say, “Don’t Mess With Jailor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube