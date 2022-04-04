Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show Lock Upp every day comes up with some new twists and turns and the latest one is the re-entry of Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde.

Both Karanvir and Saisha were eliminated for their behaviour on the show. In fact, Saisha has requested Kangana to bring her back on the show in a long post shared on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the reality show as wild cards and with special powers given to them, they had to name one contestant who would immediately get ‘locked out’. They called out Karanvir Bohra.

Kangana Ranaut gave an offer to Anjali Arora to keep both Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde in her team but one member from her team will go on the other side and it will be decided by the host.

It will be interesting to see how the entry of Karanvir and Saisha changes the game inside the jail.

Lock Upp started streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

