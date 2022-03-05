There is no ounce of doubt that Karan Kundrra boasts a massive fan following across the nation. The first episode of Lock Upp with him is a testimony to the very fact. With the actor-host’s entry as the Jailor, the show broke all the records, and we can see why?!

Yesterday, Karan Kundrra entered the Lock Upp and introduced himself as the Jailor to the contestants and the audience.

Well, the actor shattered the watch time record of the show garnering more than 5 Lakh views. Before his entry, the show accounted for only 1 Lakh views.

Well, it looks like Karan Kundrra enjoys breaking records. The reality TV show king broke SidNaaz’s record of Instagram Live after his successful Bigg Boss show stint. Later, he smashed his own number on Valentine’s Day by mining more than 128K views on his Live with Tajasswi Prakash.

